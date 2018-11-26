Indore Mayor 'ko thoko', says Sidhu; Draws flak for highly obscene remark

Bhopal, Nov 26: Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has landed in a soup yet again for making a derogatory remark against the woman mayor of Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Sidhu had criticised Indore Mayor Malini Lakshmansingh Gaur over a demolition drive in the city and said, "Taali thoko aur iske sath mahapaur ko bhi thoko (clap your hands and also hit the mayor).

The word 'mahapaur' in Hindi means Mayor. The word 'thoko' means thrash or beat up, but 'thoko' also means something highly offensive when used for women.

Women workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a silent protest in front of the statue of Devi Ahilya near the Rajwada Palace in Indore.

BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi called Sidhu "Mr Stupid" and demanded his apology over the "obscene remark".

Sidhu has last week alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a "katputli (puppet) of capitalists". The cricketer-turned-politician was speaking at a Congress campaign rally in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the November 28 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.