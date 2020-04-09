  • search
    First doctor death due to COVID-19 in India reported from Indore

    Indore, Apr 09: A doctor who was tested coronavirus positive in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has died. This is the first case of the death of a doctor due to the deadly virus in India.

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered three major cities including state capital Bhopal to be sealed completely, after a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases.

    The number of coronavirus positive cases in Indore is 213, 94 in Bhopal, 13 in Ujjain, 12 in Khargone and 12 in Morena.

    Indore reported 40 new positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of infected patients in the city to 213.

      The total number of cases in the capital city of Bhopal is 94, while Ujjain has reported 13 cases so far.

