Indore building collapse: 3 dead, several feared trapped

Three people were killed and two others injured after a building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday evening. Over two-dozen people were feared trapped in the debris of a four-storey hotel that collapsed near Sarwate Bus Stand in Indore.

The collapsed building in Indore
The collapsed building in Indore (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

The building is said to have collapsed after a car reportedly collided with a weight-bearing pillar on the front portion of the building.

The incident took place around 9.15 pm today (March 31).

Relief and rescue operations are underway in full swing.

OneIndia News

Story first published: Saturday, March 31, 2018, 23:31 [IST]
