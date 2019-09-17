Indo-US ties on upward trajectory: Jaishankar ahead of PM’s US visit

  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 17: External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that Indo-US relations have come a long way and is in good health.

    Addressing the 100-day press conference of the Ministry of External Affairs, he said the "trajectory" of the relationship between India and the US has been "upwards" amid various administrations in Washington, be it Bush, Obama and now Trump. Responding to a question on commerce, he said the trade problem between the two countries is "normal".

    File Photo of Narendra Modi meeting with US President Donald Trump
    PM Modi will address the largest Indian diaspora event in Houston, Texas on September 22, which will see the participation of 50,000 people, mostly Indian Americans.

    India's appetite to shape global agenda bigger now, says S Jaishankar

    Jaishankar said the government had been engaging for months with the US to try and resolve the trade issues. "It's a glass 90 per cent full rather than 10 per cent empty," he said.

    Speaking on the "Howdy, Modi!" event, in which President Trump and PM Modi will address thousands of Indian Americans, the Foreign Minister said it was a "great achievement" for the community.

    "You have an event of this size and someone like Trump coming there, it shows the respect the Indian community commands. They're motivated by the fact that someone like Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister; it's a matter of great honour that Trump has decided to come there," he said.

    The event, bigger than the Madison Square Garden diaspora event in New York in 2014, is being hosted by Texas India Forum.

