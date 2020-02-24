Indo-US ties not just another relation says PM Modi

Ahmedabad, Feb 24: History has been repeated. Five months back, I started my US trip with Howdy Modi and today my friend Donald Trump is staring his India trip with Namaste Trump, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said.

Speaking at the Namaste Trump event here, Modi said that the entire country is united in welcoming Donald Trump. Namaste is very deep. This is a word from Sanskrit, the oldest languages of the world. It means we pay respect not only to the person, but also to the divinity inside him.

The Indo-US relations are no longer just another partnership. It is a far greater and closer relationship. One is land of the free and the other believes the world is one family. One feels proud of the Statue of Liberty and the other feels proud of the Statue of Unity, Modi also said.

There is so much we share like values and ideals and a shared spirit of enterprise and innovation, Modi also said.