Indo-US Military exercise 2018: Indian Army battle-ready with 'Yudh Abhyas'

Chaubatia, Sep 20: On the fourth day of Yudh Abhyas 2018, the troops of Indian and the United States army participated in a battle obstacle course, rock and ice craft wall, room intervention and unarmed combat.

Yudh Abhyas 2018 is one of the longest running joint military training exercises and a major bilateral defence cooperation endeavour between India and the US.

This is the 14th edition of the joint military exercise, which is hosted alternately by the two countries.

Set to conclude on September 29, the combined exercise simulates scenarios where both nations are working together in counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations in mountainous terrain, a defence press release said.

Army men rehearse multiple scenarios Multiple scenarios will be rehearsed during the joint exercise with a view to understand each-other's organisational structure and battle procedures. The exercise is an ideal platform to learn from each-other's experiences of planning and execution of operations. Keep track of modern equipments Both the sides will test the modern equipment for surveillance and tracking, specialist weapons for close quarter battle with terrorists, explosive and improvised explosive device detectors, as well as the latest communication equipment. Helps to counter insurgency The combined exercise will simulate a scenario where both nations are working together in counter insurgency and counter terrorism environment in mountainous terrain under UN charter. Experts from both sides will hold expert academic and military discussions to share each other's experiences on varied topics for mutual benefit. Execution of strategies The drill not only focuses on the physical dimension of warfare but also covers the important elements of planning, preparation and execution of strategies. The drill also stresses on making use of state of the art equipment for tracking, identification and surveillance.