Indo-Pak army comparison: Here are the numbers

New Delhi, Oct 2: There is palpable tension between India and Pakistan. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi made it clear on Sunday that India is in favour of peace, but not at the cost of self-respect.

The border is volatile and Pakistan has been resorting to unprovoked firing. A constable of the Border Security Force was martyred after Pakistan killed him in a brutal manner. The retaliation was there a couple of days later and the BSF destroyed several Pakistani assets after heavy artillery shelling.

The big question is would there be a full fledged war or will it be a measured action by India. How do the armies of India and Pakistan compare? Let us take a look and before that do remember that India has never lost a war with Pakistan.