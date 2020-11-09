As military commander of India-China get set to meet, Delhi hopes for de-escalation

Indo-China talks: Some positives, but no quick fix as yet

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 09: Both New Delhi and Beijing are working on proposals put forward by both sides to defuse tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

Sources tell Oneindia that owing some of the positive outcomes during the 8th round of military commander level talks last week, another meeting has been scheduled. The talks could take place in the coming week, the source cited above said.

While China has been aggressively pushing for the Indian troops to vacate the multiple strategic heights, India feels that no hasty step should be taken which could result in our troops being left in a disadvantageous position.

While China has been asking India to withdraw the tanks, howitzers and other heavy weapon systems, India would be extremely cautious before taking any step. China, due to better access to roads has moved its weaponry quickly. India on the other hand moved the tanks up the ridgeline near the Rechin La and this had caught China by surprise.

A joint statement released by both sides said that there was a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president, Xi Jinping are likely to four times this month.

The two leaders will meet at summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on November 10, the BRICS summit on November 17 and G20 summit on November 21.

While the BRICS and SCO grouping will be hosted by Russia, the G-20 will be organised by Saudi Arabia. The two leaders would also meet at the 15th East Asia Summit, which will be held virtually from November 12 to 15.

Will continue talking to China says MEA

Both leaders are meeting for the first time after tensions broke out between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. The meeting of the two leaders is important considering the fact that several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have not yielded the desired results.

The SCO is a more important forum for India to underscore concerns about terrorism and also the need to respect regional integrity and sovereignty.