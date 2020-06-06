Indo-China talks: Both sides would bear in mind sensitivities,aspirations and concerns

  • search
    New Delhi, June 06: There is positivity in both camps as talks Lt. General level talks between India and China are scheduled to be held at 9 am today.

    Both sides have agreed to resolve differences through peaceful dialogue respecting each others' sensitivities, concerns and aspirations. Both sides would set up a framework for their militaries to work out a way to de-escalate tensions along the Line of Actual Control.

      During a video conference, senior diplomats of both sides re-affirmed the consensus that was reached by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Chinese President, Xi Jinping during the two informal summits in April 2018 and October 2019. Both Modi and Jinping had agreed that differences should not turn into disputes.

      During the meeting, Lt. General Harrinder Singh, who is leading the Indian delegation would insist on the restoration of status-quo. He would also demand the demolition of the bunker and the moat the Chinese PLA built to block the access to the Indian Army personnel.

      The press release that was released following the meeting of Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs and his counterpart, Wu Jianghao, Director General (Asian Affairs) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Chinese Government said, " the state of bilateral relations including the current developments were discussed. The consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries that a peaceful, stable and balanced relation between India and China would be a positive factor stability in the current global situation."

      It was also agreed that both should handle their differences through peaceful discussion, in accordance with the guidance provided by the Prime Minister and the Chinese President, bearing in mind the importance of respecting each other's sensitivities, concerns and aspirations.

