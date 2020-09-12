Indo-China standoff not discussed during Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence meet

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 12: The border stand off with China was not discussed during the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat appeared before the Standing Committee on Defence on Friday. During the meeting the members discussed issues such as better food, clothing and other facilities especially for the soldiers. The topic was provision and monitoring of the quality of ration and livery items to the defence forces.

NCP leader, Sharad Pawar however sought a discussion on the China issue. To this General Rawat said that the point has been noted and the Armed Forces will send a written reply to the panel later.

Last month General Rawat had told the committee that the situation in Ladakh is a long drawn process. He however added that the forces are prepared for it and have made all arrangements for troop deployment in the harsh winter.

Earlier, General Rawat had met with all the service chiefs and also Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The CDS discussed with Singh and the three service chiefs, the India-China border developments.

During the meeting held on Friday, Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over the food items being provided to the soldiers as compared to the officers. He said that rank should not be considered for providing the type of food or nutrition in the defence forces.

The military commanders of India and China will meet in the next couple of days to discuss disengagement from friction points along the LAC. While no date has been fixed as yet, sources tell OneIndia that there are some issues under discussion before the military commanders could meet.

Officials say that the military commanders would work out the process to disengage.

China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar agreed that the de-escalation should follow comprehensive disengagement.

India told China that the massing of Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control is a cause of grave concern. Beijing was told that the provocative behaviour by the Chinese along the LAC showed complete disregard for bilateral agreements and protocols. When Yi said that the bi-lateral ties should continue on a parallel track, Jaishankar reminded him about the immense build up of Chinese troops. China has deployed 50,000 men, tanks, missiles and 150 aircraft.

While Yi spoke about thinning of troops, he had no clear answer about the massive troop build up. Jaishankar however added that while India is all in favour of bi-lateral ties, this could work well only if the borders were peaceful.

Yi said that it was important to move back all personnel and equipment that have trespassed. The frontier troops must completely disengage so that the situation may de-escalate, China also said.