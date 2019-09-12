Indo-China stand off at Ladakh ends after delegation level talks

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 12: The stand off between Indian and Chinese troops at Ladakh has ended after delegation level talks.

Tensions at the border flared up on Wednesday and the troops of both sides engaged with a prolonged confrontation in the eastern side of Ladakh. The stand off began on the northern bank of the Pangong Tso.

The Indian soldiers who were on patrol were confronted by the soldiers of the People's Liberation Army. Reports said that the PLA objected to the presence of Indian soldiers in the area. Due to this a scuffle broke out between the two sides.

The Indian Army had then sought delegation level talks and both sides had agreed to the same. During the talks, the issue was discussed and it was stated that such incidents take place due to differing perceptions of where the Line of Actual Control really lies.

The scuffle comes a month ahead of the crucial meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President, Xi Jinping. The meeting would be closely watched as China has backed Pakistan after India abrogated Article 370.