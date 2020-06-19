Indo-China make headway at Point 14 amidst tense standoff

New Delhi, June 19: The third round of talks between the military officials of India and China made headway. The deadlock was broken after the violent clashes on Monday left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

The Indian team was led by Major General Abhijit Bapat and the talks with his Chinese counterpart was held at Patrolling Point 14 at the Galwan Valley. Another rounds of talks are scheduled to be held today.

An official confirmed to OneIndia that there was no major headway made during the meetings that were held on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, Thursday's meeting was a fruitful one. The deadlock was broken as several issues were agreed upon. There are more issues and these would be taken up in the meetings to come.

Meanwhile, the Army in a statement said that no soldier involved in the violent face-off was missing in action. The clarification came in the wake of reports stating that 10 soldiers were missing and had been in Chinese custody.

On Wednesday, the two sides discussed ways to implement the disengagement of troops from the region as agreed to during a high-level military dialogue on June 6.

Sending a strong message to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India wanted peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated.

The clash in Galwan Valley is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while the death toll on the Chinese side was over 300.

The two armies were engaged in a standoff in Galwan and several other areas of the eastern Ladakh since May 5 when the two sides clashed on the bank of the Pangong Tso.

After the standoff began, the Indian military leadership decided that Indian troops would adopt a firm approach in dealing with the aggressive posturing by the Chinese troops in all disputed areas of Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie.

The trigger for the face-off was China's stiff opposition to India laying a key road in the Finger area around the Pangong Tso Lake besides construction of another road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley.