  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indira’s room in Lucknow, Rahul’s in Delhi, Priyanka set to take centre stage

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 05: A few years back, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi sat in this office. Today the same office has been allowed to his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was recently appointed as general secretary of the party.

    Indira’s room in Lucknow, Rahul’s in Delhi, Priyanka set to take centre stage

    The name plate of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was put up both in Hindi and English at the party headquarters in New Delhi. She will take charge after a dip in the Sangam at the Kumbh Mela. She would also join the social media platforms on Twitter and Facebook with her political entry.

    On Thursday, Priyanka will meet with Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiaditya Scindia to prepare the roadmap for the general elections.

    Also Read | Despite Rahul's full support to 'Didi', Bengal Cong unit to hold massive protest against TMC

    She would be monitoring the poll preparations from the Lucknow office of the party's general secretary for UP East. In Lucknow, she has been allowed the same room at the Lucknow office which once belonged to her grandmother and former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

    The Congress office in Lucknow, also known as the Nehru Bhawan is being refurbished ahead of her visit. Final touches are being given as per Vastu.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi priyanka gandhi indira gandhi

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 14:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue