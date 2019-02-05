Indira’s room in Lucknow, Rahul’s in Delhi, Priyanka set to take centre stage

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 05: A few years back, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi sat in this office. Today the same office has been allowed to his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was recently appointed as general secretary of the party.

The name plate of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was put up both in Hindi and English at the party headquarters in New Delhi. She will take charge after a dip in the Sangam at the Kumbh Mela. She would also join the social media platforms on Twitter and Facebook with her political entry.

On Thursday, Priyanka will meet with Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiaditya Scindia to prepare the roadmap for the general elections.

She would be monitoring the poll preparations from the Lucknow office of the party's general secretary for UP East. In Lucknow, she has been allowed the same room at the Lucknow office which once belonged to her grandmother and former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

The Congress office in Lucknow, also known as the Nehru Bhawan is being refurbished ahead of her visit. Final touches are being given as per Vastu.