Indigo tweaks its web check-in policy, says it is ‘not compulsory’ to pay for seats

New Delhi, Nov 27: Hours after the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said it is "reviewing the web check-in fees announced by the two low-cost carriers to see whether they fall within the unbundled pricing framework," IndiGo on Monday, 26 November, tweaked its decision.

Budget airline IndiGo on Monday clarified that passengers will not have to compulsorily pay for their seats during web check-in. The decision comes after a huge public outcry against IndiGo's move to charge the passengers for selection of any seat while doing web check-in for a flight.

The government's response came after IndiGo, on Sunday, said passengers will now have to pay up to Rs 800 extra if they opt for web check-in, as the airline has revised its policy.

Earlier, the budget carrier charged only for seats of a particular type - like a window or an aisle seat or a seat having extra legroom when - passenger opted for online selection.

Meanwhile, the railways tweeted on Monday, in an apparent dig at budget carrier IndiGo's decision to levy charges for web check-in for all seats.

"Why pay a premium for web-checkins on flights. When you can just take a train?.'' Last month, the railways had scrapped the flexi-fares in 15 premium trains in which the occupancy is less than 50 per cent throughout the year.