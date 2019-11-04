  • search
Trending Odd Even Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IndiGo servers down across India, long queues, flight delays expected

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 04: Budget carrier IndiGo was on Monday hit by server issue across the country leading to crowded counters. Long queues were seen at ticket counters while boarding across the country.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Our systems have been down across the network since morning. As a result, we are expecting our operations to be impacted across airports. All efforts are being made to resolve the issue at the earliest," IndiGo said in a statement.

    This is not the first time that IndiGo passengers have had to face a difficult time.

    In July, thousands of passengers were left stranded after a server glitch delayed 63 flights at the Bengaluru airport for more than half-an-hour.

    Passegners took to twitter to air their grievances.

    More INDIGO News

    Read more about:

    indigo

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue