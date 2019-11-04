Check-in systems back to normal, says IndiGo, hours after systems outage

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Nov 04: Budget carrier IndiGo said that its flight operations and check-in systems are back to normal, hours after a systems outage disrupted operations and caused long lines at airport counters, Reuters reported.

"Our system is up now but has disrupted operations across the network, we advise you to keep a track of your flight status before leaving for the airport,": IndiGo said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, long queues were seen at ticket counters while boarding across the country.

"Our systems have been down across the network since morning. As a result, we are expecting our operations to be impacted across airports. All efforts are being made to resolve the issue at the earliest," IndiGo said in a statement.

This is not the first time that IndiGo passengers have had to face a difficult time.

In July, thousands of passengers were left stranded after a server glitch delayed 63 flights at the Bengaluru airport for more than half-an-hour.

Passegners took to twitter to air their grievances.

Hey .@shukla_tarun indigo says systems down and huge queues till outside the main entrance gatesin Mumbai T2. Chaos. No one knows when it will be resolved. Nota passanger checked in. — Social Justice (@Sathyantweets) November 4, 2019

Dear @IndiGo6E , I've boarded the flight 6E2032 from Bangalore to Delhi at 10:30 am and we are still in the flight at the Bangalore airport itself, please ask your captain to announce the actual reasons for this. Social media says, Indigo's system is down, is that so? — Anubhav Singh Bassi (@be_a_bassi) November 4, 2019

@IndiGo6E I’m surprised Indigo doesn’t have BCP in place. Servers are down and Indigo flights across the country are delayed/cancelled. — Praveen Siddannavar (@psiddannavar) November 4, 2019