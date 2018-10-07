IndiGo reports temporary system failure, passengers stranded

Patna, Oct 7: IndiGo on Sunday reported a nationwide system failure that could trigger longer queues at all airports.

News agency ANI reported that systems at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport are down due to a technical error. Passengers of the airline are currently stranded at the airport.

The airlines tweeted regarding the technical glitch and shared contact details seeking passenger co-operation.

The airline had also issued an advisory on Twitter over its system failure at all airports. It had asked its passengers to contact the airline through Twitter, Facebook, its website or its contact number for any assistance. The airline had requested its passengers to bear with the situation as they expected the counters to be crowded than normal.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers this afternoon due to system being down across airports for around ninety minutes. Our flights and check-in systems are operating normally now," it said.

In the last few months, Indigo has grounded a number of aircraft due to engine issues. In September, five Indigo neo aircraft were grounded due to non-availability of spare engines to replace the defective ones.