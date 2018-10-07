  • search

IndiGo reports temporary system failure, passengers stranded

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Patna, Oct 7: IndiGo on Sunday reported a nationwide system failure that could trigger longer queues at all airports.

    IndiGo
    IndiGo

    News agency ANI reported that systems at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport are down due to a technical error. Passengers of the airline are currently stranded at the airport.

    The airlines tweeted regarding the technical glitch and shared contact details seeking passenger co-operation.

    Also Read P&W engine problem: Another IndiGo neo aircraft grounded

    The airline had also issued an advisory on Twitter over its system failure at all airports. It had asked its passengers to contact the airline through Twitter, Facebook, its website or its contact number for any assistance. The airline had requested its passengers to bear with the situation as they expected the counters to be crowded than normal.

    "We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers this afternoon due to system being down across airports for around ninety minutes. Our flights and check-in systems are operating normally now," it said.

    Also Read Ahmedabad: IndiGo plane suffers tyre burst, makes emergency landing

    In the last few months, Indigo has grounded a number of aircraft due to engine issues. In September, five Indigo neo aircraft were grounded due to non-availability of spare engines to replace the defective ones.

    Read more about:

    indigo mumbai

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue