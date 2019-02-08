  • search
    IndiGo posts ‘really really really’ viral meme on Twitter gets trolled by Twitterati instead

    New Delhi, Feb 08: Indigo airlines was taking a jibe on passengers standing up even when the seatbelt sign is on but the joke didn't go well with other Twitter users.

    IndiGo takes off viral meme on Twitter

    Takng to Twitter, Indigo used the viral meme to ask, why passengers stand up even when the seatbelt sign has not been switched off.

    However, people weren't very amused by the airline's use of the meme, with many responding to the tweet by trolling the airline with the same meme.

    For those who are not aware of this meme, let me tell you that the 'really really really' meme gained popularity in January on Twitter and it involves people asking what they want an answer to, after typing the word "really" multiple times to create a wave pattern.

