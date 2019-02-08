IndiGo posts ‘really really really’ viral meme on Twitter gets trolled by Twitterati instead

New Delhi, Feb 08: Indigo airlines was taking a jibe on passengers standing up even when the seatbelt sign is on but the joke didn't go well with other Twitter users.

Takng to Twitter, Indigo used the viral meme to ask, why passengers stand up even when the seatbelt sign has not been switched off.

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why people stand up even when the seatbelt sign is on! 🛫 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) February 6, 2019

However, people weren't very amused by the airline's use of the meme, with many responding to the tweet by trolling the airline with the same meme.

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really want to know why you provide this type of quality snacks on the name of refreshment when your flight get delayed pic.twitter.com/bdCq0wS0FL — Chandan (@ChandanDas_IND) February 6, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why @IndiGo6E make passengers wait at tarmac before boarding even before passengers disembark? https://t.co/Gt85qo9znk — Mylai Ramesh (மயிலை ரமேஷ்) (@rameshr64) February 6, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why do we have to pay for web check-ins. 🛫 — Rohan Sharma (@rohan_sharma211) February 6, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why @IndiGo6E does not follow sequential boarding procedure. — Mahaaveer (@Mahaaveer) February 6, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why did you beat passengers? — ग्रामीण (@Graaamin) February 6, 2019

Its like we really dont know why u announce boarding and then make the people wait on Aero Bridges for eternity . — Rajesh Kumar (@makingindiawork) February 6, 2019

B

E

C

A

U

S

E



U

R



A

I

R



A

I

R

L

I

N

E



M

A

K

E

S



P

P

L



W

A

I

T



I

N



P

L

A

N

E

S



E

T

E

R

N

A

L

L

Y



Thak jaate hain yaar — swagger امتیاز (@imtyaz1172) February 6, 2019

Bcz of ur customer service as they don’t allow passengers to board the flight even if they are a minute late. So rushing has become a part of their blood whilst travelling via indigo — Shikha Prabhakar (@Shikhzii) February 7, 2019

For those who are not aware of this meme, let me tell you that the 'really really really' meme gained popularity in January on Twitter and it involves people asking what they want an answer to, after typing the word "really" multiple times to create a wave pattern.