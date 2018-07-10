Largest airfare sale: Indigo offers 12 lakh seats at fares as low as Rs 1,212

Budget carrier Indigo is offering the lowest all-inclusive one-way fare on limited seats. Fares and schedules are subject to change without prior notice. The offer is all-inclusive fare starting from Rs 1212 for flight bookings made through all channels during the Offer Period ("Offer"). The fliers should book the flight between 10th July, 2018 - 13th July, 2018 to travel between 25th July, 2018 - 30th March, 2019.

Below are the detailed terms and conditions of IndiGo offer:

The Offer is available on limited seats on all sectors and flights. Regular fares will be payable in the event the concerned seats are sold out. This Offer shall be available only for flight bookings completed at least 15 (fifteen) days in prior to the scheduled flight for which the Offer is being availed. The fares paid for tickets purchased under this Offer are non-refundable upon cancellation by the customer. On cancellation, only statutory taxes will be refunded. The itinerary of the IndiGo ticket purchased under the Offer may be revised by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference. The Offer is not valid on IndiGo's group bookings. All IndiGo flight bookings made under this Offer are subject to IndiGo's conditions of carriage available at www.goindigo.in. This Offer is being made purely on a "best effort" basis and is subject to force majeure conditions. The Offer may be modified or terminated, at any time by IndiGo, without assigning any reason and without prior intimation. Any additional cashback offer or promotion, if applicable, shall be also subject to its respective terms and conditions of the provider of such cashback offer or promotion. IndiGo's decision with respect to all transactions under the Offer, shall be final and binding on all the participating customers. By making IndiGo flight bookings during the Offer Period, the customer: (i) unconditionally and irrevocably agrees to these terms and conditions; and (ii) consents that all information provided by the customer may be shared by IndiGo with its agents, representatives, service providers and employees, and may be used to send promotional information pertaining to IndiGo to the customer, in future. The Offer will be governed by the laws of India. Any dispute arising out of the Offer will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of competent courts in Delhi.

