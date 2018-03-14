IndiGo flight returns to RGIA due to technical snag

Passengers travelling in IndiGo flight bound to Raipur underwent tense moments after the aircraft returned within minutes after proceeding towards the runway at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on Thursday.

As many as 60 passengers were travelling on flight 6E 334 that was heading for the runway when the crew noticed a technical snag with its engine 1 and returned to the taxiway.

Officials pressed into service aircraft maintenance engineers to rectify the snag. The matter is being investigated by IndiGo Flight Safety team and DGCA.

OneIndia News

