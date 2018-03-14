Election Result 
Gorakhpur/UP
PartyVotes
SPWon
BJPLost
CONGLost
Phulpur/UP
PartyVotes
SPWon
BJPLost
CONGLost
Araria/Bihar
PartyVotes
RJDWon
BJPLost
Bhabhua/Bihar
PartyVotes
BJPWon
CONGLost
Jehanabad/Bihar
PartyVotes
RJDWon
JDULost

IndiGo flight returns to RGIA due to technical snag

Passengers travelling in IndiGo flight bound to Raipur underwent tense moments after the aircraft returned within minutes after proceeding towards the runway at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on Thursday.

As many as 60 passengers were travelling on flight 6E 334 that was heading for the runway when the crew noticed a technical snag with its engine 1 and returned to the taxiway.

Officials pressed into service aircraft maintenance engineers to rectify the snag. The matter is being investigated by IndiGo Flight Safety team and DGCA.

