IndiGo flight returns to Lucknow after one engine stalls mid-air

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Jan 21: An Indigo flight - 6E-451 - returned to Lucknow after the pilot observed high vibration in engine number 2 on Monday.

The flight was heading from Lucknow to Jaipur. Sources say the engine stalled midair after take off after which the pilot observed vibration in the engine and returned to Lucknow.

The aircraft is currently grounded and is being inspected by the technical team.

This is not the first time that the Pratt & Whitney (P&W) Neo engines have reported mid-air technical troubles.