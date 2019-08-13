IndiGo flight aborts takeoff after detecting 'serious error'; Nitin Gadkari among passengers

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 13: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on board returned to the taxiway from Nagpur Airport runway after its pilot detected a "serious error." Following the incident, all passengers have been deboarded safely from the flight.

IndiGo flight 6E 636 from Nagpur to Delhi returned to taxiway from runway, after the aircraft detected serious error and the pilot decided to abort the take-off, ANI reported.

Nagpur airport's senior director Vijay Mulekar said the flight to Delhi did not take off due to a "technical fault".

Gadkari is the Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur.

It may be recalled that a Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight carrying around 143 passengers returned to the city airport on August 4, almost an hour after its departure from here, due to a technical glitch.

The A320 plane was carrying around 143 passengers. Indigo had said that the pilot decided to return the aircraft to Mumbai due to an "indication error".