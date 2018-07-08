IndiGo Delhi-Pune flight diverted to Indore after passenger suffers cardiac arrest

An IndiGo Delhi-Pune flight diverted to Indore after a passenger suffered a cardiac arrest on board on Sunday.

The flight 6E769 landed under emergency conditions around 9.30 am after the passenger suffered cardiac arrest mid-air, Director of the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, Indore, Aryama Sanyal said.

The flight took off from Delhi and was going towards Pune when the incident happened.

On landing, the sick passenger was immediately rushed to a local hospital where his condition was reported to be stabl

