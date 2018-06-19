IndiGo call center receives bomb threat

IndiGo call center received a bomb threat call for its Jaipur-Mumbai flight on Tuesday. The budget carrier call centre received the call at around 5:30 this morning from an unidentified person. The person told the airline that there was a bomb threat to the 6E 218 flight, which operates between Jaipur and Mumbai.

According to India Today report, the flight had already departed when the call was received. According to flight tracker FlightStats, the flight's scheduled departure is at 5:05 am; it lands in Mumbai at 7 am.

More details awaited.

