IndiGo aircraft skids on runway during landing at Vijaywada airport

An IndiGo airlines aircraft skidded on the runway at the Vijayawada airport during landing on Wednesday. The IndiGo flight 6E-7204 was arriving at Vijayawada from Bengaluru and no one was injured in the incident.

"IndiGo flight 6E-7204, VGA ATR 72-600, from Bangalore to Vijayawada experienced a skid during landing. A skid on tail bumper is acceptable under ATR operational envelop. No maintenance was required and aircraft was cleared for operations after inspection," an IndiGo statement said.

On March 26, a technical problem forced a Spicejet flight to return to Visakhapatnam airport 30 minutes after taking off.

On February 9, a Chennai to Delhi SpiceJet flight had suffered a tyre burst at Chennai International Airport. After the tyre burst, the crew decided to turn back and the flight landed safely at Chennai.

In August last year, a Spicejet flight with more than 60 passengers onboard skidded off the runway in Calicut airport. While landing at the Calicut airport, the aircraft skidded off towards the left of the runway that was battered by continuous rains. The incident led to panic among those on the flight as well as airport authorities. Within seconds, the pilot was able to bring the flight under control and managed to halt it.

OneIndia News

