#IndiaSupportsCAA: PM Modi launches twitter campaign to clear myths surrounding CAA

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched twitter campaign with the hashtag #IndiaSupportsCAA in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which has sparked protests across the country.

"#IndiaSupportsCAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees and not about taking anyone's citizenship away," tweeted PM Modi.

"Check out this hashtag in Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos and more. Share and show your support for CAA," he added.

Modi on Monday posted a video of spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, in support of the law.

"Do hear this lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA and more by @SadhguruJV. He provides historical context, brilliantly highlights our culture of brotherhood. He also calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups. #IndiaSupportsCAA," Modi tweeted.

Twenty-six people were killed in the protests against the citizenship law and proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) that broke out in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and New Delhi.

State governments, including Bihar, led by BJP ally JD(U), have opposed the implementation of a nation-wide NRC.