    India’s tourism sector has huge scope: Modi

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Aug 15: There is a "huge" scope to improve India's tourism sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, and it was imperative that the country meets the aspirations of its people.

    Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort here on the 73rd Independence Day, he said earlier people aspired to have a good mobile phone, but now they want more data and better speed.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day
    "There is a huge scope to improve our tourism sector," he said.

    He said the time has come to boost exports and that each district of India has much to offer.

    Family planning is true patriotism: Key takeaways from PM Modi's Independence Day speech

    "Let us make local products attractive. May more export hubs emerge. Our guiding principle is Zero Defect, Zero Effect," he said.

    He said the world is eager to explore trade with India and the government was working to keep prices under check and increase development.

    "The fundamentals of our economy are strong," he said.

