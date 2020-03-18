  • search
    India's total coronavirus cases reaches 147; nearly 8,000 deaths globally

    New Delhi, Mar 18: In the first case of the coronavirus in the Indian Army, a 34-year-old soldier has tested positive for the infection in Leh, army sources said on Wednesday as the the total number of cases in India rose to 147.

    Meanwhile, the global death toll due to the coronavirus reached over 7,400, while the total number of infected people across the globe crosses 1,79,000 mark.

    The soldier, a resident of Chuhot village in Leh, came in contact with his father, who had returned from a pilgrimage in Iran by an Air India flight on February 20 and tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in quarantine at the Ladakh Heart Foundation since February 29.

    Before being quarantined, the soldier's father had met the family members.

    World is at war with coronavirus and we will win: Donald Trump

    The soldier was on leave from February 25 and rejoined duty on March 2, sources said, adding he was quarantined on March 7 and tested positive on March 16. Even the soldier's brother has tested positive, sources said.

    The soldier has been isolated at the Sonam Nurboo Memorial (SNM) Hospital. His sister, wife and two children are also quarantined at SNM Heart Foundation.

    "Even though the soldier had rejoined duty, he was helping his family during his father's quarantine period and stayed at Chuchot village for some time," they said.

    Sources said all those who have come in contact with the soldier have been quaratined but did not give the exact numbers immediately.

    According to health officials, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 147 with 10 fresh cases reported from various parts of the country. The cases include 25 foreign nationals and the three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra, officials.

    In India, Maharashtra tops the list with 42 confirmed cases and one death so far, while in Kerala, the number of confirmed cases reached 29, including 3 people who were cured for the COVID-19.

    The first confirmed case was also reported in Haryana, where a 29-year-old woman in Gurugram who has travel history to Malaysia and Indonesia tested positive for coronavirus, a top health official said on Tuesday. The woman works for a Gurugram-based company.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 10:59 [IST]
    X