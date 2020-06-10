India's top 3 states with highest COVID-19 cases

India

New Delhi, June 10: For the past eight days, India has been recording close to 10,000 cases and it's tally reached 2,76,583 on Wednesday.

Only US with highest cases of 2,045,549, Brazil (742,084), Russia (485,253), UK (289,140) and Spain (289,046) are ahead of India.

The number of death in India rose to 7,745 after 274 died in the last 24 hours according to the health ministry.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the pandemic.

Here are the list of 3 states affected by coronavirus

Maharashtra

Maharashtra recorded 120 Covid-19 fatalities as the state crossed the 90,000-mark overtaking Wuhan which is the epicentre of the novel coronavirus.

A number of 2,259 positive cases has been registered on the last 24 hours in the state.

The previous three-digit high recorded number of death in the state are --103 (2 June), 122 (3 June), 123 (4 June), 139 (5 June), 120 (6 June), 109 (8 June) and 120 (9 June).

This comes to one death every 12 minutes, and an average of 94 fresh cases in every hour, in Maharashtra.

The state has been notching new cases at a rate higher than the UK.

The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra is 90,787 so far.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is the 2nd most worst-hit state by the pandemic after Maharashtra with a number of 34,914 positive cases.

The state recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,685 confirmed Covid-19 patient on June 9, according to health officials.

The state's total number of coronavirus cases has now crossed 34,000-mark to reach 34,914 since the outbreak.

Along with that, the death toll also rose to 307 after 21 more fatalities were reported in the state in last 24 hours.

Delhi

The national capital is the 3rd in the list as the state has crossed 30,000mark today.

The total number of positive cases in the state is 31,309 so far following 905 deaths which is more than Gujarat's death toll.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said "5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases are expected in Delhi by July 31. We will need 80,000 beds by then," after a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said India is better positioned in the fight against the coronavirus disease in comparison to many countries but cautioned against any complacency.