India's Tariffs are In line with WTO rule: Govt

New Delhi, June 27: Responding to United States President Donald Trump's call to withdraw high tariffs, India on Thursday said that the decision was in line with the World Trade Organization rules.

India's tariffs are not that high compared to other developing countries, Indian government sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Trump early this morning tweeted, "I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!"

Trump will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit. This would be his first meeting with Modi after the BJP's stunning victory in the general elections.