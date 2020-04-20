  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India’s tweaked FDI rules ‘discriminatory’, against free trade: China

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 20: India's new rules for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) violate WTO principles of non-discrimination and are against free and fair trade, said China on Monday.

    Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping
    Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping

    "The additional barriers set by Indian side for investors from specific countries violate WTO's principl e of non-discrimination, and go against the general trend of liberalisation and facilitation of trade and investment," Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said in a statement in Delhi.

    The official said the new policy introducing "additional barriers" was also against the consensus arrived at the G20 grouping to realize a free, fair, non-discriminatory and transparent environment for investment.

    The statement from Beijing comes after department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) issued a press note on Saturday that said foreign investments from countries sharing a border with India will now require government's approval.

    The note, which did not mention specifically China, said the change in the policy governing foreign direct investment was designed to curb "opportunistic takeovers or acquisitions of Indian companies due to the current Covid-19 pandemic".

    Similar restrictions were already in place for Bangladesh and Pakistan but till now it did not apply to China and the other neighbours.

    More CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON ECONOMY News

    Read more about:

    Coronavirus impact on economy coronavirus china fdi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X