‘India’s foundation based on secularism’, says Shiv Sena amid alliance talks with NCP-Cong

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 21: The word 'secularism' seems to be a sticky point in Maharashtra politics with Shiv Sena trying to form an alliance with ideologically opposed Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Sonia Gandhi-led Congress.

Reportedly, the Congress was insisting that the Sena discard its Hindutva agenda before an alliance. The grand old party wanted to include the word in the common minimum programme, while the Shiv Sena has resisted.

According to News 18, In a bid to form govt in Maharashtra, Congress to climb down from using the word secular. Sharad Pawar's NCP suggested that CMP could include the phrase 'will abide by spirit and preamble of constitution'.

Maha CM post likely to be on rotational basis with Sena going 1st, NCP next

However, in an interesting turn of events, Sanjay Raut said the country and the Constitution operate on the word 'Secular'.

"Even today, when relief is given to farmers or jobs are given to youth, it is not done on the lines of religion or caste or creed. Balasaheb Thackeray was probably the only leader in the country who asked to stop the swearing on holy books in our courts if the country is secular. He said sworn testimonies should be done by placing a hand on the Constitution instead," the Sena leader said.

The Congress Working Committee granted in-principle approval to the party to form government in Maharashtra along with the NCP and the Shiv Sena.

The alliance is likely to be called 'Maha vikasa aaghadi'.