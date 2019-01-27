India's first engine-less 'Train 18' likely to be flagged off next week: Check out fares here

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 27: Indian Railways' engine-less self-propelled Train 18 fares are likely to be around 40-50 per cent higher than Shatabdi Express, according to a report by news agency IANS. Talking about the fares, the officials said that it will be costlier than the Executive and Chair Class fares of the Shatabdi Express trains. The train, which sections of the railway ministry said could be flagged off in a week's time by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has got the Electrical Inspector to the Government (EIG) clearance only for three months.

    Indias first engine-less Train 18 likely to be flagged off next week: Check out fares here

    The train was sent for EIG inspection on Monday after the Railway Board gave its approval despite objections from its rolling stock department, which designed and manufactured the state-of-the-art train.

    Also Read | Swanky new Train 18 set to hit tracks: All you need to know about India's first engine-less train

    The Executive Class fare would be between Rs 2,800 and Rs 2,900 while that of the Chair Car would be between Rs 1,600 and 1,700, stated the report.

    Earlier this month, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had said that the Train-18 will run between New Delhi and Varanasi and it will cover the 755 km distance in eight hours with stoppages at Kanpur and Prayagraj. It will be the fastest train on the route. The current fastest train takes around 11-and-a-half-hours to complete the journey.

    About Train 18:

    The Train-18, built by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, has undergone extensive trials under the supervision of Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow. It has successfully completed trials up to a speed of 180 kmph. The train is capable of touching a maximum speed of 200 kmph.

    Also Read | India's First Engineless Train: Train 18 Launch Date, Route, Speed, Cost, Coaches, Features

    Train 18 has diffused lighting, automatic doors and footsteps beside GPS-based Passenger Information System. The footstep in a coach's doorway slides outward when the train stops at a station enabling passengers to alight safely with comfort. The footstep would adjust to the variation in height between a train's floor and the platform.

    The train will also be fitted with CCTV, central air conditioning, diffused lighting, GPS-based passenger information systems, two executive compartments in the middle with 52 seats (as against the regular cabin's 78).

    Story first published: Sunday, January 27, 2019, 13:47 [IST]
