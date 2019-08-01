India's financial capital Mumbai records second-wettest July in 60 years

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Mumbai, Aug 01: Though the monsoon arrived in Mumbai late, the city recorded second-highest rainfall for the month of July in the last 60 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The Santacruz and Colaba observatories in the city recorded 1,464.8 mm and 1,175.1 mm rainfall, respectively, this month.

In the last 24 hours, the Colaba observatory recorded 46.4mm of rainfall in the city and 65.1mm of rainfall in the suburbs. As per IMD data, the total amount of rainfall recorded by Colaba and Santazruz observatory since June till now is around 1,516.2mm and 1,979.9mm respectively.

The weather bureau said that the maximum quantum of the total rain recorded so far was received between July 1-2, when 375.2 mm was recorded over 24 hours, followed by July 26-27, which saw a 219.2 mm record. It said such short and intense spells are becoming more frequent now. This year, rainfall exceeded the average for the month, which is 840 mm, on July 20.

Five years ago, the city had witnessed even more rainfall in July, setting a record.

The Santacruz observatory had recorded 1,468.5 mm rainfall in July 2014, said K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of the Regional Centre of the IMD.

(with PTI inputs)