    Vande Bharat Express breaks down day after launch, shadow over tomorrow's commercial run

    New Delhi, Feb 16: India's first engineless train, Vande Bharat Express broke down on Saturday morning, a day after it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The train was supposed to make its first commercial run on Sunday.

    Train 18

    The train was returning from Varanasi after its first run and broke down about 150 km from Delhi. According to engineers on the train, the controls have failed and the snag is "unfixable" for now.

    According to media reports, the engine of the train failed, brakes jammed in one of the last coaches and there is no electricity in four coaches.

    The Vande Bharat Express's first planned commercial run may be threatened after the train broke down just a day following its launch.

    The train, formerly known as Train 18, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    "I am grateful to designers and engineers behind Vande Bharat Express which will take its first trip from Delhi to Varanasi today. With our sincerity and hardwork in the last 4.5 years we have tried to improve railways," the PM said.

    The train will travel from Delhi to Varanasi in 9 hours and 45 minutes. This includes stoppage time of 40 minutes each at Kanpur and Allahabad where there will be special programmes. The PM inspected the train and said he was proud that such a train had been produced indigenously at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai in 18 months.

    The semi high-speed Train 18, which has been recently rechristened Vande Bharat Express, can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph and has travel classes like Shatabdi trains but with better facilities.

    train 18 indian railways

