India's DRDO test fires indigenous Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 14: India on Thursday successfully carried out trial of the Man Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile (MP-ATGM) being developed for infantry troops of the Army. The DRDO carried out the trial of the missile with 2-3 km strike range last night in Rajasthan desert.

The MPATGM is a third-generation anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), which has been under development by DRDO in partnership with Indian defense contractor VEM Technologies Ltd. since 2015.

Also Read | Pinaka guided rockets successfully test fired; All you need to know about this deadly weapon system

Fitted with a high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead, the MPATGM reportedly boasts a top attack capability and has a maximum engagement range of about 2.5 kilometers.

In a bid to provide more firepower to its infantry units against enemy tank regiments, the Indian Army is planning to buy more than 3,000 Milan 2T anti-tank guided missiles from France in a deal likely to be worth over Rs 1,000 crore.