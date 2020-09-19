India's COVID-19 tally surges past 5.3 million while recoveries stand at 4.2 million

New Delhi, Sep 19: Union health ministry on Saturday said that India recorded 93,337 cases of the coronavirus cases and 1,247 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally past 5.3 million. According to the health ministry at 8 am, there were 1,013,964 active cases of COVID-19 and the death toll has risen to 85,619.

On Saturday, the health ministry said that India has overtaken the United States to become No 1 in terms of global COVID-19 recoveries. According to the ministry, there are now 4,208,431 people who have been cured of the viral disease after 95,880 patients were discharged between Friday and Saturday. The recovery rate is now 79.28 per cent.

It can be seen that India is the second worst-hit country in the world. The country has been reporting daily recoveries of more than 70,000 since the past 11 days. On Friday, the government said that recovered cases are 4.04 times the number of active cases.

There were 59.8 per cent of active cases being reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. These states are also contributing to 59.3 per cent of the total recoveries. It said 90 per cent of the new recoveries are reported from 16 states and Union territories.

Maharashtra (19,522) contributed 22.31 per cent of the new recoveries while Andhra Pradesh (12.24 per cent), Karnataka (8.3 per cent), Tamil Nadu (6.31 per cent) and Chhattisgarh (6.0 per cent) followed with 32.8 per cent of the new recoveries.

According to the health ministry on Friday, the country's case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.62 per cent.