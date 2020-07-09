India's COVID-19 doubling rate at 21.8 days: Dr Harsh Vardhan

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, July 09: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that India's COVID-19 doubling rate is now at 21.8 days after meeting with group of Ministers.

Vardhan further reiterated that there have been no cases of community transmission in the nation yet.

"During our discussions today, experts again stated that there is no community transmission in India. There may be some localised pockets where transmission is high but as a country, there is no community transmission", said the Health Minister.

India may see 2.87 lakh COVID-19 cases a day by winter 2021 if no vaccine or drug treatment: MIT study

Dr Vardhan added being the second highest population in the world, India's cases per million are 538 where the world's is 1,453.

"We are seeing on TV that India has become the 3rd most COVID19 affected country. It is necessary to see this in correct perspective, we are a country with the second highest population in the world. Our cases per million are 538, while world average is 1,453."

The Minister also said, "90 per cent of active coronavirus cases were reported in eight states, while 86 per cent deaths had occurred in six states, and that mortality rate was at 2.75 per cent."