  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India's COVID-19 doubling rate at 21.8 days: Dr Harsh Vardhan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 09: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that India's COVID-19 doubling rate is now at 21.8 days after meeting with group of Ministers.

    Vardhan further reiterated that there have been no cases of community transmission in the nation yet.

    Indias COVID-19 doubling rate at 21.8 days: Dr Harsh Vardhan

    "During our discussions today, experts again stated that there is no community transmission in India. There may be some localised pockets where transmission is high but as a country, there is no community transmission", said the Health Minister.

    India may see 2.87 lakh COVID-19 cases a day by winter 2021 if no vaccine or drug treatment: MIT study

    Dr Vardhan added being the second highest population in the world, India's cases per million are 538 where the world's is 1,453.

    "We are seeing on TV that India has become the 3rd most COVID19 affected country. It is necessary to see this in correct perspective, we are a country with the second highest population in the world. Our cases per million are 538, while world average is 1,453."

    The Minister also said, "90 per cent of active coronavirus cases were reported in eight states, while 86 per cent deaths had occurred in six states, and that mortality rate was at 2.75 per cent."

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus harsh vardhan

    Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue