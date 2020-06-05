India’s Charge d' Affaires harassed by ISI in Islamabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 05: India's Charge d' Affaires, Gaurav Ahluwalia was chased in the Pakistan capital, Islamabad by a motor cycle borne person suspected to be from the ISI.

This incident comes just days after India declared two Pakistan officials in the High Commission of Delhi as persona non grata after they were caught spying.

Sources tell OneIndia that this is clearly the handiwork of the ISI and is meant to avenge India's actions against its officials, who were caught trying to gather sensitive information about the movement of Indian troops.

Pak officials planned to blackmail Railway staff into giving information about movement of troops

India will now lodge a strong protest with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. The matter is being taken up with Islamabad, the source cited above said. The official also said that this action amounts to harassment and is aimed at obstructing the normal functioning of our officials. The officer also said that Pakistan is trying to take revenge and is looking to expel Indian officials from Islamabad. We are prepared for such action will react accordingly the officer also noted.

After India declared two Pakistani officials as persona non grata, Pakistan had accused India of torturing its officials. The charge was however rubbished by India. The officials had been caught red handed, officials say, but they were not subject to any torture.

Pakistan has just been making a ground, so that it can harass Indian officials in Islamabad.

India, it may be recalled had issued a demarche after the Pakistani officials were caught red handed trying to gather information against the Indian troops. India had investigated the matter and then asked the two officials to leave the country.