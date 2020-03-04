  • search
Trending Coronavirus Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India’s biggest naval exercise, Milan put off amidst coronavirus scare

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 04: The Indian Navy has decided to defer its biggest maritime exercise, Milan in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus infections outside China. The development has been confirmed by officials on condition of anonymity.

    It may be recalled that the multi nation naval drills were to begin at Visakhapatnam from March 19 to March 28. The new dates have not been finalised, but the exercise is being postponed due to the coronavirus scare, the official above told OneIndia.

    India’s biggest naval exercise, Milan put off amidst coronavirus scare

    The decision was taken after several navies expressed their inability to take part in the exercise, owing to new virus cases being detected in different parts of the world. 40 countries were scheduled to take part in the drill. China was however not invited for the exercise, the officer also added. The countries which were invited included, rance, Mozambique, Sudan, Israel, Qatar, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Somalia, Kenya, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Myanmar, New Zealand, the US, Tanzania, Comoros, Maldives, Brunei, Philippines, Japan, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Mauritius, Cambodia, Singapore, South Korea, South Africa, Kuwait, Iran, Madagascar, Bangladesh, Russia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles.

    Milan was being organised in the wake of increased Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean Region.

    More INDIAN NAVY News

    Read more about:

    indian navy milan china

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 8:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X