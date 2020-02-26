‘India's armed forces now do not hesitate to cross border to protect country,’ says Rakshya Mantri

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 26: On the first anniversary of the Balakot air strike Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India's approach in dealing with terrorism has undergone a major change as its armed forces now do not hesitate to cross the border to protect the country against the menace.

On February 26, 2019, a fleet of Indian Air Force aircraft had bombed a terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan to avenge the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

Explained: This day that year, when India hit Pakistan at Balakot

NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 26th, 2020

Singh took on to Twitter ad wrote, "I salute the @IAF_MCC for its unmatched bravery and courage exhibited during Balakote air strikes. Our government led by PM Shri @narendramodi has adopted a different approach from earlier governments. Now we do not hesitate to cross the border to protect India against terrorism."

India today celebrates the first anniversary of Balakote airstrikes. It was a successful counter terror operation launched by the fearless @IAF_MCC air warriors.



With the success of Balakote air strikes India has clearly demonstrated its strong will against terrorism. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 26, 2020

"I thank the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for bringing change in India's approach against terrorism & our ways to counter terror," said the Rakshya Mantri.

"The Surgical Strikes of 2016 and Balakote Air Strikes of 2019 are testimony to this change. This is certainly a New and Confident India in making," Singh said in a series of tweets.