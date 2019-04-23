  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India’s April 4 advisory to Sri Lanka on Easter bombings was extremely specific

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 23: It is now clear that Sri Lanka failed to act on several warnings about a massive strike, including an extremely specific one given by India.

    India’s April 4 advisory to Sri Lanka on Easter bombings was extremely specific
    File photo of Sri Lanka serial blasts site

    Officials in the intelligence agencies tell OneIndia that for several months now, India has been monitoring closely the activities of the Islamic State, al-Qaeda and also the National Thowheeth Jamaath, which is suspected to be behind the Colombo bombings. The official said that the activities of these terror groups were not just being monitored in India, but in the entire South Asia region.

    On April 4, India informed Sri Lanka that NJT leader Mohammad Zaharan along with his associates was planning a major strike on Catholic churches and even on the Indian embassy. In addition to this the Indian officials also provided the Sri Lankans with his phone numbers, addresses among other details.

    Colombo bombings: India sent specific alert to Sri Lanka last month

    After piecing together the information, Sri Lanka issued a memo dated April 11, which spoke specifically about the threat. The advisory spoke about Zaharan's brother, who is a recruiter of the NJT. Further it spoke about the time he visited his wife and children.

    The advisory also said clearly that Churches would be attacked. The advisory was sent out on April 11 by the police in which it warns that 11 Churches would be attacked on Easter Sunday.

    The guard of the Sri Lankan police was however down owing to a shut down since April 12 dye the Sinhala Tamil New Year.

    An Intelligence Bureau official in India tells OneIndia that the target was clearly the Catholics. The Christians who form 6 per cent of the country's population were out in large numbers due to Easter. Moreover the attack comes 10 days after a warning was issued about Churches being attacked in the country.

    lok-sabha-home

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india sri lanka bomb blasts advisory

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue