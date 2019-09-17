  • search
    India’s appetite to shape global agenda bigger now, says S Jaishankar

    By Shreya
    New Delhi, Sep 17: External minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India is more involved in shaping global agenda now than ever before.

    S Jaishankar
    "Collaborations have become more salient parts of India's foreign policy. Connections between national security and foreign policy. Co-relation between national security goals and foreign policy goals have grown stronger," Jaishankar said while briefing media to mark 100 days of the second term of Modi government.

    "I think today if you look at the big debates at multilateral forums - G20, BRICS, you will see that the Indian voice, Indian views are today heard much more clearly," he said.

    The minister said India's narrative on issues like cross-border terrorism and abrogation of Article 370 has been articulated to global audience.

    In an obvious reference to Pakistan, Jaishankar said, "We have a unique challenge from one neighbour and that would remain a challenge so until that neighbour becomes a normal neighbour and acts against cross-border terrorism."

