India’s appetite to shape global agenda bigger now, says S Jaishankar

New Delhi, Sep 17: External minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India is more involved in shaping global agenda now than ever before.

"Collaborations have become more salient parts of India's foreign policy. Connections between national security and foreign policy. Co-relation between national security goals and foreign policy goals have grown stronger," Jaishankar said while briefing media to mark 100 days of the second term of Modi government.

"I think today if you look at the big debates at multilateral forums - G20, BRICS, you will see that the Indian voice, Indian views are today heard much more clearly," he said.

"India-US relations have come a long way... look at the quality of ties, the political comfort, the security cooperation...there is no facet of the relationship today which hasn't gone upwards over the last 20 years. For an event like Houston, from both sides the approach is bipartisan. The relationship is in very good health," Jaishankar said.

"As in any relationship , there are issues. The trade problems are normal, they are reflective of a very substantial relationship.

Referring to PM Modi's upcoming US visit, Jaishankar said, "The diaspora is, of course, the forte and in many ways somewhat unique aspect of our foreign policy and that is underlined by what is going to be coming up very soon in the United States which is a big diaspora event in partnership with our Indian-American community."

PM Modi will address the largest Indian diaspora event in Houston, Texas on September 22, which will see the participation of 50,000 people, mostly Indian Americans.

The event will also be attended by US President Donald Trump.

The event, bigger than the Madison Square Garden diaspora event in New York in 2014, is being hosted by Texas India Forum.