  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    India's first manned mission to space in December 2021

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 11: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday said that it has set a target to launch India's first manned mission to space, also called Gaganyaan project, in December 2021.

    On December 28 last year, Union Cabinet approved indigenous human spaceflight programme- Gaganyaan and approved funds of Rs 10,000 crore for the ambitious project. Gaganyaan woud carry three member crew for minimum seven days in space.

    Indias ambitious Gaganyaan mission in December 2021

    "The target for two unmanned missions to space is December 2020 and July 2021. The target for a manned mission to space is December 2021," ISRO chief K Sivan said today.

    "The inital training for Gaganyaan will be done in India and advanced training maybe in Russia. Women astronauts will be there on the team. That's our aim," he added.

    Also Read | Two technologies key to ISRO's ambitious Gaganyan mission

    Prime Minister Modi on August 15 this year announced that an Indian astronaut would go into space by 2022. He had said from the ramparts of Red Fort that when India celebrates 75th year of Independence in 2022, "and if possible even before, an Indian son or daughter" will undertake a manned space mission on board 'Gaganyaan' "carrying the national flag".

    If ISRO executes Gaganyan perfectly, then there would be a paradigm shift in the way world looks at India's capabilities in terms of space exploration. ISRO has undertaken a number of space programmes with great success rate, but sending a human being to space is a different ball game altogether. It is far more complicated than even Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan.

    There are a number of new technologies that ISRO has to develop to successfully carry out Gaganyan and several of these technologies are being tested.

    Read more about:

    isro gaganyaan

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue